This Is What the iPhone SE 4 May Look Like

iPhone SE 4’s design has been a hot topic ever since the rumour around its existence emerged. While several reports last year suggested Apple’s next affordable iPhone would look like the iPhone 14—featuring a notched display, most recent ones have pointed to a more iPhone 16-style look. That means Dynamic Island instead alongside a USB-C port on the bottom. Now, a leaked video shows a hands-on of what appears to be the final iPhone SE 4 model.

Tipster Majin Bu has posted a video on X, showcasing the fourth-generation iPhone SE in a live hands-on. The device houses a notch on the display, a single camera on the back, a USB-C port, and even the Action Button on the side instead of the Alert Slider. The design is essentially a mix of several iPhone generations, but the purported iPhone SE 4 in the video looks like one of the iPhone 14 series, instead of the iPhone 16 that recent rumours suggested. That means the next iPhone SE model may not have a Dynamic Island on the display.

Here's what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

However, it does not exactly look like the iPhone 14. As seen in the video, the iPhone SE 4 may come with an Action Button instead of an Alert Slider and a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, which are two features available on the most recent iPhone models, such as the iPhone 16. The physical SIM card slot also appears to be on the left side of the iPhone SE 4, much like the recent models.

Whatever the design it may come with, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to pack specifications on par with the iPhone 16. Those include the latest Apple A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, Apple Intelligence support, and a 48MP main camera. Several rumours have suggested the fourth-generation iPhone SE will be aimed at bringing Apple’s latest technologies, with a focus on Apple Intelligence, to the masses. That also means the iPhone SE 4 will likely cost nearly the same price as the previous generation model. It will reportedly start at $500.