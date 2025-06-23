This Jio Hotstar Plan Offers 56GB Data, Unlimited Calls & 90 Days OTT Access, But Here’s the Catch

Jio Hotstar Plan: This is for you if you like Criminal Justice, Special Ops, Aarya, or Taaza Khabar or any OTT content of Hotstar. Reliance Jio has launched a package for Rs 349 that includes 90 days of Disney+ Hotstar access, unlimited voice calls, and 56GB of internet (2GB per day restriction). You can also send 100 text messages per day. It looks like a great value on paper.

But of course, there's a catch. Let's talk about numbers. This is a quick review of how Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions work in India before we get into further detail.

Jio Hotstar Pricing in India

There are two primary plans available on the platform: Mobile (with ads): Rs 149 for 3 months and Premium (without ads): Rs 299 for 3 months, which lets you watch on four devices at once. The Rs 349 recharge plan from Jio says it would provide you 90 days of the Hotstar Mobile version, as well as other Jio benefits like free JioAICloud storage (50GB) and, of course, your daily 2GB of data and unlimited calls.

So what’s the catch?

Now, here's the catch - this Hotstar perk is only available for a short time and only under certain conditions. First of all, if you're on a Jio monthly plan, you need to recharge within 48 hours of your last plan ending to get the Hotstar bonus for the second and third months.

What if you miss that window? You lose. You also have to use the same Jio number that you used to pay for your JioHotstar and JioAICloud accounts. If you don't do this, the benefit won't work.

Jio users miffed, call plans misleading

Even then, the overall thing isn't as strong as it should be. Many Jio users are disappointed with the ads that say Jio is giving free Hotstar access with recharge plans of Rs 299 and above. People are calling it "misleading." Many Jio customers have gone to social media and forums to say that the offer doesn't work as promised. One unhappy user wrote, "I recently noticed that Jio is still displaying an offer on its platform stating that recharges of ₹299 and above come with a 3-month JioCinema/Hotstar subscription. Based on this, I recharged my number, but the subscription was not activated.”

Another person said they trusted the offer and added money to their account, but they still couldn't get OTT access.