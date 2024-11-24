This Jio Prepaid Recharge Pack Offers Extra 20GB 5G Data

Reliance Jio users have a plethora of prepaid recharge pack options to choose from. While nearly all packs plainly bundle voice and data benefits, some offer subscriptions to different streaming services and complimentary benefits at no additional fee. One of them is the recharge pack that brings extra data for prepaid users. This plan lasts a little more than two months and brings 20GB over and above the stipulated data benefit.

Jio Free Data Recharge Pack

To receive 20GB extra data, Jio prepaid users can go for the ₹749 recharge pack. This pack offers 2GB daily data for 72 days, totalling the data benefit to 164GB. However, with the extra data, users get a total of 184GB for the same validity. The pack also brings unlimited 5G data, meaning users can access 5G internet in serviceable locations and the data consumed will not be deducted from the daily cap. Users are eligible for unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day as part of the recharge pack.

According to the Jio website, subscribers of the Jio ₹749 prepaid pack can also access JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, the JioCinema Premium subscription is not included in the complimentary benefits of this recharge pack. Jio prepaid users can go to the Jio website, MyJio app, and any eligible third-party mobile recharge platform to subscribe to the ₹749 pack.

Jio 5G Upgrade Recharge Pack