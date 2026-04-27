Too Perfect? Meet ‘Sinceerly’ | Harvard Student Creates ‘Anti-Grammarly’ Tool That Makes Your Emails Messy on Purpose

New Delhi: In a twist on the rise of AI-powered writing tools, a Harvard Business School student has created an “anti-Grammarly” Chrome extension that deliberately introduces mistakes into emails to make them sound more human.

Ben Horwitz, who is about to graduate from Harvard Business School, launched a tool called Sinceerly, designed to counter the overly polished tone often associated with AI-generated writing.

‘Sick of everyone sounding like AI’: Ben

Announcing the tool on X, Horwitz wrote, “I made the anti-Grammarly. Mess up your emails with AI.”

Explaining the motivation behind the project, he added, “I got sick of everyone in my inbox sounding like AI. So I built Sinceerly.”

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He also shared an experiment where he used the tool to cold email five Fortune 500 CEOs. According to him, four responded, with replies that were brief, informal and even included typos.

Why ‘perfect’ writing is now seen as artificial

With the growing use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, Grammerly perfectly structured emails are increasingly being viewed with suspicion.

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From inboxes to social media, AI-generated content has become widespread, often characterised by flawless grammar and uniform tone. As a result, messages that sound too polished may come across as machine-generated.

Sinceerly aims to reverse that effect by making emails sound more natural, even if that means adding typos or informal phrasing.

How Sinceerly works

Sinceerly is available as a Chrome extension and offers three different writing modes:

Subtle: Removes filler words and simplifies sentences, while introducing minor imperfections like contractions and occasional typos.

Human: Adds a more conversational tone, often inserting a typo early in the message.

CEO: Uses lowercase text, keeps responses extremely brief and sometimes adds a casual signature like “sent from my iPhone”



The tool allows users to select specific text they want to “humanise,” and claims that it does not store or log email content, with data processed securely.