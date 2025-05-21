Top 10 Google I/O 2025 Announcements: Google Beam, Gemini updates, AI Mode, XR Breakthrough and More

Google just wrapped up its I/O 2025 keynote with another jam-packed set of AI-first announcements. Following last year's momentum, where it unveiled Gemini 1.5, multimodal Project Astra, Circle to Search, and deep Android integration, this year was all about taking those ideas further.

From making Search a whole AI experience, to rebranding Project Starline as Google Beam, introducing Android XR-powered smart glasses, and unveiling AI video creation tools, Google I/O 2025 is not just evolutionary, it is a substantial break across its AI landscape.

Below are the Top 10 Google I/O 2025 announcements you need to know:

1. Google Beam (formerly Project Starline)

Project Starline has formally transformed into Google Beam, an otherworldly 3D video calling technology condensed into a new HP gadget. It incorporates a light field display and six cameras to render video calls life-like, with Salesforce and Duolingo already implementing it.

2. Gemini 2.5 Pro with Deep Think Mode

Google's latest AI model now also has an "enhanced reasoning" mode named Deep Think, designed for tricky activities such as math and coding. It runs multiple hypotheses before responding and is being rolled out to trusted testers.

3. AI Mode Arrives at Search

There's a new AI Mode tab in Search that allows people to converse directly with Google's Gemini AI in order to browse topics, generate charts, and even shop. It's now being rolled out in the U.S., with features such as live discussion, smart shopping on Google's horizon.

4. Imagen 4 and Veo 3 Updates

Google's AI image creation Imagen and video model Veo received significant updates:

* Imagen 4 now creates cleaner text and exports in several formats

* Veo 3 introduces audio generation and advanced scene editing

5. Flow: Google's AI Filmmaking App

Google introduced Flow, a new app that allows you to make 8-second AI-created video clips with Veo, Imagen, and Gemini. You can also sew clips together into longer videos with scene-building tools.

6. Search Live Powered by Project Astra

Building on last year's Astra demo, Google unveiled Search Live, where you can point your camera and converse in real time with Search about what it's looking at – a meaningful assistant for homework, object detection, or product discovery.

7. Gemini Comes to Chrome

Gemini is now integrated into Google Chrome. With a simple click, it can summarise web pages, help with research, and even cross-tab functionality. It's now available for Gemini Pro and Ultra members.

8. Project Aura: Android XR Smart Glasses

Google and Xreal announced Project Aura, a prototype smart glasses pair powered by Android XR, with integrated cameras, Gemini, and a broad field-of-view. Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker also join in on developing XR glasses.

9. Gmail Gets Smarter Replies

Smart Replies in Gmail are receiving a massive AI boost. They will soon draw on your inbox and Drive to offer personal, context-sensitive responses, even making tone adjustments based on who you're responding to.

10. Stitch: AI-Powered UI Builder