Top Foldable Phones You Can Buy For Under ₹1 Lakh in 2025

Foldables are no longer a luxury reserved for premium buyers. With prices dropping and competition heating up, several foldable smartphones are now available for under ₹1 lakh — offering flagship-grade displays, capable cameras, and refined hinge designs without stretching your budget. Here's a look at the best options you can currently buy in India.

1. Motorola Razr 60

Motorola's Razr 60 is the most affordable clamshell foldable in India right now. It features a 6.9-inch pOLED 144Hz main display and a compact 1.5-inch outer screen. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 — not flagship-grade, but decent for everyday tasks. It also brings a refined hinge and vegan leather finish, making it feel more premium than its price suggests.

Why buy? Minimalist design, clean software, and the most budget-friendly foldable form factor in the country.

2. Tecno Phantom V Fold

Price: ₹88,888

One of the most aggressive book-style foldables in the market, the Phantom V Fold packs a 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 6.42-inch cover screen — both with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, it competes directly with flagship-tier foldables at a much lower price. The hinge feels solid, and the 5000mAh battery outlasts many pricier rivals.

Downside? Software optimization is still a work in progress, and brand recall isn't on par with Samsung or Motorola.

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Deals)

Effective Price: ~₹95,000 (with launch offers)

The latest Z Flip 6 brings subtle but important refinements: an upgraded hinge, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, a 3.4-inch Flex Window, and IPX8 water resistance. The outer display now supports more interactive widgets, and the phone feels significantly faster and more fluid than its predecessor. It’s also backed by Samsung’s robust ecosystem and extended software support.

Ideal for: Users who want the most polished clamshell foldable experience with long-term reliability — and are okay using bank offers to stay under budget.

4. OPPO Find N3 Flip

Price: ₹94,999 but discounts available

The Find N3 Flip is arguably the most refined flip phone Oppo has made. It packs a triple rear camera setup (including a telephoto lens), a usable 3.26-inch vertical outer display, and a virtually crease-less 6.8-inch main screen. The Dimensity 9200 chip ensures snappy performance, and ColorOS now integrates better with the flip form factor.

Bonus: It’s the only flip phone under ₹1 lakh with a triple rear camera setup — a big win for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Final Word