Top Tech Layoffs of 2025: Google, Intel, and Meta Lead the Pack

The wave of job cuts in the tech industry has become increasingly prevalent, fuelled by various reasons like economic uncertainty, cost-cutting efforts, and shifting business priorities. The industry is undergoing sharp workforce reductions in 2025, marking April as the month of the highest number of layoffs so far this year. More than 15 companies laid off 23,468 employees in April, doubling the 8,834 job cuts that were reported in March.

Google’s Ongoing Layoffs

Google laid off approximately 200 employees from its global business unit, which handles sales and partnerships. This marks the third round of layoffs at Google in 2025, following reductions in its platforms and devices division in April and earlier cuts in its cloud and HR divisions in February. The company cited the need to drive greater collaboration and improve customer service as reasons for the latest layoffs, calling the latest layoff a “small” adjustment to organise its operations. Since January 2023, Google has laid off at least 12,000 employees, or 6% of its global workforce.

Intel’s Major Workforce Reduction

Intel led the layoffs in April, announcing plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 20%. This move is part of a broader strategy to streamline management and refocus on engineering excellence under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan. The company aims to eliminate bureaucratic layers and foster an engineering-driven culture. This follows a previous reduction of about 15,000 jobs in August 2024.

Meta’s Continued Restructuring

Meta also implemented layoffs in April, affecting around 100 employees in its Reality Labs division. The cuts targeted teams working on virtual reality experiences and hardware for Meta’s Quest headsets. The company stated that these changes are intended to enhance efficiency in developing future mixed-reality experiences while continuing to deliver quality content to users.

Industry-Wide Trends

The layoffs at Intel, Meta, and Google reflect a broader trend in the tech industry, where companies are increasingly prioritising AI and automation. According to data from layoff tracking platform Trueup, 234 layoffs have been recorded in the tech industry in 2025, affecting 45,656 employees- an average of 439 job losses per day. Other major tech firms have also implemented workforce reductions. Microsoft laid off 650 employees in its Xbox division in September 2024. Amazon reduced roles across various departments, including communications. Apple eliminated around 100 positions in its digital services group in 2024 as per various reports.

These layoffs are indicative of a significant shift in the tech industry, as companies adapt to changing market dynamics and AI advancements. The focus on AI and automation is reshaping organisational structures and workforce requirements, leading to ongoing restructuring efforts across the sector.