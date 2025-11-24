TRAI Says It Blacklisted Over 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers Involved in Spams Reported on 'DND App'

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has, over the past year, acting on citizen complaints, facilitated the disconnection and blacklisting of more than 21 lakh mobile numbers and around one lakh entities involved in sending spam and fraudulent messages.

Sharing these actions taken by the TRAI, the Ministry of Communications said it demonstrates that collective reporting by users plays a crucial role in curbing telecom misuse nationwide.

The telecom regulator has issued an advisory urging citizens to report spam calls/SMS through the TRAI DND App, highlighting that simply blocking numbers on personal devices does not stop spam at the source.

This large-scale action, according to the government, was made possible because citizens reported spam through the official TRAI DND App. When a user reports a spam call or SMS on the TRAI DND App, it allows TRAI and telecom service providers to trace, verify, and permanently disconnect the mobile numbers. In contrast, blocking a number on your phone only hides it on your personal device- it does not prevent the scammer from contacting others using new numbers.

Citizens are advised to Download the TRAI DND App from official app stores; Report spam SMS/calls using TRAI DND App instead of blocking them on phones to help identify and disconnect offenders; Avoid sharing personal or banking details on calls, messages, or social media; Disconnect immediately if receiving threatening or suspicious calls; Report cyber frauds to the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or www.cybercrime.gov.in; and Report attempted fraud through misuse of telecom resources using Sanchar Saathi's "Chakshu" feature.

The TRAI remains committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and trustworthy telecom environment for all citizens. Ongoing enforcement actions, technology-driven monitoring, and public participation through the TRAI DND App are essential to stop spam at the source.

