Trump Ditches ‘Artificial Intelligence’, Here’s What He Wants to Call It Now

At a major AI summit attended by tech leaders and investors, President Donald Trump made headlines not just for his AI policies but for his unusual take on the name "Artificial Intelligence" itself.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump said he doesn't like the term "artificial" and believes it doesn’t properly reflect what AI really is. "I don’t like anything artificial," he said, suggesting that the industry consider a name change. In his view, AI should be referred to as something that highlights its brilliance, not something that sounds artificial. “It’s not artificial, it’s genius,” he added.

Trump also targeted AI guidelines during the Biden administration. He criticised policies that consider things like misinformation, climate change, and diversity, saying they’re politically driven. Instead, he wants AI tools, especially those used by the government, to be "unbiased" and more open to free speech, echoing concerns from some of his tech-aligned supporters.

The summit also served as a platform for Trump to roll out his new AI action plan. He promised to accelerate AI development in the US by eliminating what he called burdensome federal regulations. Part of the plan includes new rules for federal contracts: only AI companies that meet these new standards would be eligible to work with the government.