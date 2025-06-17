Trump Mobile Service, T1 Phone Announced: $47 Plan, Gold Phone, And Everything Else You Need to Know

Donald Trump's family has announced a new telecom company named Trump Mobile. They are also bringing a gold-coloured smartphone called the T1, hyping it as a made-in-America phone. The complete package was announced by the Trump Organisation via official press release, with pre-orders already open.

T1 -Trump Branded Phone Announced

Interested buyers can preorder the Trump T1, a gold-finish Android phone that costs $499 and requires a $100 deposit. The company that makes Trump Mobile states it was "designed and built in the USA," yet the information is either missing or just plain incorrect.

The specs on the page also appear confusing. It says the phone has a 6.78-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded. There is a 5,000mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the phone runs Android 15. But the product website says "5000mAh long life camera," gets RAM and storage mixed up, and does not even mention a processor. It also has a weird layout with three cameras and no flash. The website informs about a simple 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP macro and depth sensors that you won't remember. No ultrawide. Not even close to Pro-level.

The $47 Mobile Plan

The only plan that Trump Mobile is offering right now is named "The 47 Plan" and costs $47.45 a month. It comes with unlimited calls, messages, and data, help on the road (via Drive America), and a telehealth service available 24/7. It runs on T-Mobile's network through a little-known MVNO named Liberty Mobile.

When to Expect

This part is a mess. The Trump Mobile site claims September 2025, but the release mentions August 2025. So, nobody knows when it is actually coming or if it is coming at all. It is unclear how much the Trump family is involved in the day-to-day running of this business. Eric Trump says they want to run a call centre from St. Louis, but the hardware doesn't seem ready yet, and the branding is doing most of the work. This is also a Trump-owned telecom company, which raises doubts about how the rules should be enforced.