UBON Launches Creator Series With Wireless Mics, Gimbal Selfie Stick for Content Creators

UBON has announced the launch of its “Creator Series,” a new lineup of audio and shooting accessories aimed at India’s growing base of content creators, including influencers, podcasters, and vloggers. The company says its new range is built around the shift toward short-form video, live streaming and podcasting, with products designed for smartphone-first production workflows.

The Creator Series includes multiple wireless collar microphones and shooting tools, with UBON highlighting portability, quick setup and longer battery life as key priorities.

Lalit Arora, co-founder of UBON, said creators increasingly rely on smartphones and that the company built the lineup to offer “professional-quality audio and shooting solutions” with stable wireless performance and simple operation.

On the audio side, the line-up includes the GT-455 “Podcast Series”, which UBON says offers 360-degree HD audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), up to 30 hours of battery life and a 20-metre wireless range. UBON has also listed the GT-440 “Mr. Mike” as a compact HD mic with broad device compatibility and Type-C charging, targeted at reels, shorts and live streams. Other models include the GT-425 “Influencer Series” (plug-and-record mic compatible with smartphones and cameras), GT-445 “Pod Master” (noise reduction and audio-video sync), and GT-460 “Podcast 2.0” (ultra-low latency, ANC and 30-hour battery), according to the release.

For shooting accessories, UBON is adding the SF-185 “Click Pro”, described as a gimbal and selfie stick with 360-degree rotation, face tracking, spin mode and tripod support, as well as the SF-175 “Skyshot” selfie stick tripod with a 2.2-metre extension and 360-degree rotation.

UBON said the Creator Series will be available soon across retail outlets, major online marketplaces and its official channels nationwide.