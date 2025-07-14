Ubon SP-85 Speaker Review: Played Everything from Arijit Singh to AP Dhillon, Here’s How This Rs 2,499 Speaker Performed

Ubon, a home-grown brand that makes a range of gadgets and audio devices, has launched a new 30W party speaker dubbed Ubon SP-85. The name could have been more creative. It has a 30W power, a 20-hour battery, and a lot of ways to play music. Of course, I was interested. I have been using it for the past few days, both inside and outside. I have played everything from sad Arijit Singh songs to bass-heavy AP Dhillon songs and even some old-school Lata Mangeshkar songs. Here's the straight-up truth about how it works.

First Things First: The Sound

Let's talk about the 30W output. Yes, it is loud. If you turn it up, it might be loud enough for your neighbours to complain. The sound readily filled my living room and worked well for hanging out with friends outside.

Songs with a lot of singing, like "Tum Hi Ho" or "Kesariya," sound clear and full, especially at medium volume. The mids and highs sound nice; the voice and instruments don't sound muffled or lost. But when I played songs with a lot of bass, like "Brown Munde" or "King's Maan Meri Jaan," I could see that the low-end was having a hard time. The bass is present, but it's not the deep pounding that shakes the room; it's more on the surface. If you like bass, you'll probably feel this. FM radio also worked well; however, it took a little time to find a clear channel.

Battery and Build: No Problems Here

I listened to music for hours, from chai time in the afternoon till late at night, and I still had power. The battery with 4000mAh seems strong. I think the claim of 20 hours is reasonable, especially if you don't constantly play at full volume. The body feels solid, not cheap or plastic, and that carrying belt? Really helpful. I put it over my shoulder and took it to the balcony. It's not a weak strap; it's strong enough to last.

Bluetooth + Inputs = Very Flexible

Bluetooth 5.3 linked to my phone right away, and the connection stayed strong even as I moved throughout the house. I also tried a USB drive, a TF card, and FM, and they all worked perfectly. This speaker is clearly not only "Bluetooth-only."

The Shortcomings (Because No Product Is Perfect)

Nothing is perfect, and neither is this speaker. It comes with a few shortcomings. The bass depth is the biggest sacrifice. It's fine for casual listening or group music sessions, but don't anticipate sounds that make your chest pump or club-style impact.

The voice prompts, such as "Bluetooth mode" or "power on," seem cheap and robotic. It's a minor thing, but you can see it.

Final Verdict: Totally Worth Rs 2,499, If You Know What You’re Getting