UIDAI Plans to Ban Aadhaar Photocopies, Moves to QR‑based Verification System

New Delhi: The UIDAI is preparing a major change in how Aadhaar is verified in India, with plans to stop hotels, event organisers and other businesses from collecting and storing photocopies of Aadhaar cards. According to a media report, this new rule is to discourage this practice and will be announced soon. The move comes after repeated concerns that physical Aadhaar copies are often misused, leaked or stored carelessly, putting people at risk of identity theft. Under the Aadhaar Act, keeping photocopies without proper safeguards is already a violation, but the practice remains widespread.

QR code will replace photocopies

UIDAI has approved a new system where any organisation that wants to verify Aadhaar will first have to register with UIDAI. Once registered, they will be given access to a secure method of verification.

Instead of handing over a photocopy, a person will simply show the QR code printed on their Aadhaar card or use a new Aadhaar app that UIDAI is developing. The business can scan the QR code to confirm the person’s identity instantly, without storing any personal details.

How does this change affect everyday Aadhaar holders

For most people, this shift will actually make things easier and safer:

1. No more giving photocopies everywhere

Hotels, event venues, exam centres and other places will no longer ask for a physical copy of your Aadhaar. This reduces the risk of your data being copied, photographed or misused.

2. Faster check‑ins and registrations

A quick QR scan will replace the slow process of handing over a photocopy, writing details on forms or waiting for staff to verify documents.

3. Better privacy

Your full Aadhaar number and personal details will not be stored by random businesses. Only a yes/no verification or basic confirmation will be shown.

4. Less risk of identity theft

Photocopies often end up in files, drawers or even trash bins. Removing them from the system reduces the chance of someone using your Aadhaar for fraud.

5. You will need to keep your Aadhaar card or digital version handy

People may need to carry their Aadhaar card or use the upcoming Aadhaar app for QR‑based checks. But they will no longer need to print or photocopy anything.

The authority wants to tighten data protection and stop the casual sharing of Aadhaar copies. The new rule also aims to ensure that only authorised and registered entities can verify Aadhaar, reducing misuse and improving accountability.