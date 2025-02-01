sb.scorecardresearch

Published 14:36 IST, February 1st 2025

Union Budget 2025: Government Slashes Tariff on PCBAs, Other Mobile Phone Components

The assembly of PCB will no longer attract any tariffs, according to the latest Budget.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
PCB
PCBAs and other mobile accessories have no tariffs in the budget. | Image: Reuters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th budget spanned across sectors, including electronic goods where the proposed tariffs on printed circuit board assemblies are zero. While the minister did not mention the reduction at Parliament, her 60-page speech has revealed that the tariffs on PCBAs, camera modules, connectors, materials used in the manufacturing of wired headsets, microphones, receivers, USB cables, fingerprint readers, and sensors of cellular mobile phones have been slashed from 2.5 per cent to nil.

Developing story…

Updated 14:36 IST, February 1st 2025