UPI Payments Now Need More Than OTP: Enable These Settings on Your Phone Immediately

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introducing stricter authentication rules for digital payments from April 1, users will now need more than just an OTP (one-time password) to complete transactions. The new framework mandates two-factor authentication (2FA) for all payments, including UPI, cards, and wallets.

This means biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or Face ID, is becoming one of the easiest and most reliable ways to complete payments securely. Here’s how to enable it on your smartphone.

Why you need to enable biometric authentication

Under the new rules, every transaction must be verified using at least two factors, such as a PIN, OTP, or biometrics. OTP alone will no longer be sufficient in many cases. Biometric authentication works as a second factor, allowing faster approvals while reducing the risk of fraud from SIM swap or phishing attacks.

How to enable biometric authentication on Android

To use fingerprint authentication for UPI apps like BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, you first need to enable it at the system level.

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Step 1: Enable fingerprint on your phone

Go to Settings Tap Security & privacy Select Fingerprint Unlock Add your fingerprint

Step 2: Enable biometrics inside your UPI app

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Open your UPI app (Google Pay / PhonePe / Paytm) Go to Settings Look for Privacy / Security Turn on Biometric authentication or Fingerprint lock

Once enabled, you can approve transactions using your fingerprint instead of relying only on OTPs.

How to enable Face ID or Touch ID on iPhone

Apple devices allow biometric authentication through Face ID or Touch ID.

Step 1: Enable Face ID or Touch ID

Go to Settings Tap Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode Set up Face ID or add your fingerprint

Step 2: Enable it for your payment apps

Open your UPI app Go to Settings → Privacy / Security Enable Face ID / Touch ID for payments

Once activated, transactions can be verified using Face ID or Touch ID along with your UPI PIN when required.

What changes after enabling biometrics

After enabling biometric authentication:

Payments become faster as you avoid repeated OTP entry Security improves with device-level verification High-risk transactions may still require additional checks