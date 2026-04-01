UPI Payments Now Need More Than OTP: Enable These Settings on Your Phone Immediately
Under the new UPI rules, every transaction must be verified using at least two factors, such as a PIN, OTP, or biometrics.
With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introducing stricter authentication rules for digital payments from April 1, users will now need more than just an OTP (one-time password) to complete transactions. The new framework mandates two-factor authentication (2FA) for all payments, including UPI, cards, and wallets.
This means biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or Face ID, is becoming one of the easiest and most reliable ways to complete payments securely. Here’s how to enable it on your smartphone.
Why you need to enable biometric authentication
Under the new rules, every transaction must be verified using at least two factors, such as a PIN, OTP, or biometrics. OTP alone will no longer be sufficient in many cases. Biometric authentication works as a second factor, allowing faster approvals while reducing the risk of fraud from SIM swap or phishing attacks.
How to enable biometric authentication on Android
To use fingerprint authentication for UPI apps like BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm, you first need to enable it at the system level.
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Step 1: Enable fingerprint on your phone
- Go to Settings
- Tap Security & privacy
- Select Fingerprint Unlock
- Add your fingerprint
Step 2: Enable biometrics inside your UPI app
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- Open your UPI app (Google Pay / PhonePe / Paytm)
- Go to Settings
- Look for Privacy / Security
- Turn on Biometric authentication or Fingerprint lock
Once enabled, you can approve transactions using your fingerprint instead of relying only on OTPs.
How to enable Face ID or Touch ID on iPhone
Apple devices allow biometric authentication through Face ID or Touch ID.
Step 1: Enable Face ID or Touch ID
- Go to Settings
- Tap Face ID & Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode
- Set up Face ID or add your fingerprint
Step 2: Enable it for your payment apps
- Open your UPI app
- Go to Settings → Privacy / Security
- Enable Face ID / Touch ID for payments
Once activated, transactions can be verified using Face ID or Touch ID along with your UPI PIN when required.
What changes after enabling biometrics
After enabling biometric authentication:
- Payments become faster as you avoid repeated OTP entry
- Security improves with device-level verification
- High-risk transactions may still require additional checks
The system may also use risk-based authentication, meaning larger or unusual transactions could still trigger extra verification layers.