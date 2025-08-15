Urgent Govt Warning: Critical Security Flaws Found in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator - Update Now

Heads up, Adobe users- don’t just scroll past this one. Check for updates like, now. CERT-In just dropped a high-severity warning about a bunch of popular Adobe apps. Turns out, there are some nasty holes in the software, and hackers are probably rubbing their hands together.

What’s at risk? Someone could sneak past your security, jack up your computer, run sketchy code, steal your files, or straight-up crash your system. And it doesn’t matter if you’re on Windows or macOS - everyone’s in the same leaky boat.

Here’s the rogue’s gallery of affected apps. If you’re using any of these versions or something even older, you’re on the target list:

- Adobe Substance 3D Viewer 0.25 and earlier

- Adobe Animate 2023 (23.0.12 and below), 2024 (24.0.09 and below)

- Illustrator 2025 (29.6.1 and below), 2024 (28.7.8 and below)

- Photoshop 2025 (26.8 and below), 2024 (25.12.3 and below)

- Substance 3D Modeler 1.22.0 and older

- Substance 3D Painter 11.0.2 and older

- Substance 3D Sampler 5.0.3 and older

- InDesign ID20.4 and below, ID19.5.4 and below

- InCopy 20.4 and below, 19.5.4 and below

- Substance 3D Stager 3.1.3 and below

- FrameMaker 2020 Update 8 and below, 2022 Update 6 and below

- Dimension 4.1.3 and below

If you use any of these, don’t ignore them and get patching. So what should you do? It’s simple. Just open your Adobe Creative Cloud or whichever Adobe app you use, hit up the Help menu, and tap the “Check for Updates” button. Install the updates, as Adobe’s already pushed out the fixes.