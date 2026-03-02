US Calls Claude AI a Supply Chain Risk, Orders Ban, Yet Also Uses It in Iran Strike During Operation Epic Fury

New Delhi: The United States military relied on Anthropic’s Claude AI during its joint strike with Israel on Iran, only hours after President Trump branded the technology a “supply chain risk” and ordered a federal ban.

According to reports, commands across the globe including US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East, used Claude AI, to support the operation. It is said that the tool was deployed for intelligence analysis, identifying key targets, and running battlefield simulations to anticipate Iranian counter‑moves.

This is not the first time Claude has been linked to high‑profile missions. Earlier reports suggested the Pentagon used the same AI system during the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. Despite Trump’s directive to stop using Anthropic’s technology, defence officials explained that a complete phase‑out would take six months because the system is deeply integrated into military workflows.

Political Clash Over AI

The controversy reflects growing tension between the White House and Anthropic. On February 27, President Trump labelled the company a “national security risk” and accused it of being politically biased. The dispute escalated after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused to remove safety guardrails that prevent Claude from being used for autonomous weapons or mass surveillance. defence Secretary Pete Hegseth demanded unrestricted access, calling the refusal “arrogant and dangerous.”

Trump responded by ordering all federal agencies to halt use of Claude immediately, invoking emergency powers under the Defence Production Act.

Industry Fallout

The decision has shaken Silicon Valley. Rivals are moving quickly to fill the gap. OpenAI announced a new Pentagon deal, promising to maintain safety limits, while Elon Musk’s Grok is reportedly being fast‑tracked for military integration.

Regional Impact