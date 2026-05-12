US Commerce Dept. Quietly Deletes AI Security Testing Deal With Google, Microsoft, xAI From Website

The U.S. Commerce Department removed details from its website about its ​agreement with Google, xAI and Microsoft to ‌test their artificial intelligence models for security vulnerabilities, according to a Reuters review of the agency's site.

The link, opens new tab ​that previously led to the department's announcement ​about the testing is no longer available. ⁠As of Monday afternoon in Washington, it ​said, "Sorry, we cannot find that page." The link later ​redirected to the Center for AI Standards and Innovation's website, the government organization responsible for the tests.

The Commerce Department ​announced on May 5 that the companies would ​hand over new AI models before they deploy them ‌to ⁠the public, allowing government scientists to test them for security flaws.

Concern is growing in the U.S. government over the national security risks posed by ​powerful AI ​systems, including ⁠Anthropic's Mythos. By securing early access to advanced models, U.S. officials ​said they were aiming to identify threats ​ranging ⁠from cyberattacks to military misuse. It was not immediately clear why the website was deleted.

Advertisement

Spokespeople for ⁠the ​Commerce Department and Trump White ​House did not immediately respond to a request for comment ​from Reuters.