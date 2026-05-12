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US Commerce Dept. Quietly Deletes AI Security Testing Deal With Google, Microsoft, xAI From Website

The U.S. Commerce Department has quietly removed details of its AI security testing agreement with Google, Microsoft, and xAI from its website. The pact, announced May 5, aimed to give government scientists early access to advanced AI models to identify risks from cyberattacks to military misuse.

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The U.S. Commerce Department removed details from its website about its ​agreement with Google, xAI and Microsoft to ‌test their artificial intelligence models for security vulnerabilities, according to a Reuters review of the agency's site.

The link, opens new tab ​that previously led to the department's announcement ​about the testing is no longer available. ⁠As of Monday afternoon in Washington, it ​said, "Sorry, we cannot find that page." The link later ​redirected to the Center for AI Standards and Innovation's website, the government organization responsible for the tests.

The Commerce Department ​announced on May 5 that the companies would ​hand over new AI models before they deploy them ‌to ⁠the public, allowing government scientists to test them for security flaws.

Concern is growing in the U.S. government over the national security risks posed by ​powerful AI ​systems, including ⁠Anthropic's Mythos. By securing early access to advanced models, U.S. officials ​said they were aiming to identify threats ​ranging ⁠from cyberattacks to military misuse. It was not immediately clear why the website was deleted.

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Spokespeople for ⁠the ​Commerce Department and Trump White ​House did not immediately respond to a request for comment ​from Reuters.

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