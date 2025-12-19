US Lawmakers Urge Pentagon To Add DeepSeek, Xiaomi to List of Firms Allegedly Aiding Chinese Military

DeepSeek and Xiaomi could be added to Pentagon's list of firms allegedly aiding Chinese army. | Image: Reuters

A group of nine US lawmakers sent a letter to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth this week, urging the Pentagon to add a slew of Chinese technology firms to a list of entities allegedly assisting the Chinese military.

The letter, sent late on Thursday after US President Donald Trump signed a $1 trillion must-pass military spending bill into law, asks Hegseth to place AI firm DeepSeek, smartphone maker Xiaomi and electronic display maker BOE Technology Group on what is known as the Section 1260H list.

That list already includes major Chinese firms such as Tencent Holdings, one of China's largest tech companies, and CATL, a major battery maker in the electric vehicle industry.

While the 1260H list does not formally sanction Chinese firms, it sends a message to suppliers to the Department of War and other US government agencies about the US military's opinion of the firms, some of which have sued the US over their inclusion.

Trump has ordered the Defense Department to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require action by Congress.

Reuters in June reported a senior US official as saying DeepSeek aided China's military and evaded US export controls. BOE, a supplier to iPhone maker Apple, was also among a number of Chinese display firms that the US lawmakers are asking the Pentagon to strip from its supply chain by 2030.

The lawmakers - all Republicans and several heads of key congressional committees - recommended also adding WuXi AppTec, GenScript Group, RoboSense, Livox, Unitree Robotics, CloudMinds, Hua Hong Semiconductor, Shennan Circuit Co and Kingsemi Co.