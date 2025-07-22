Vi 5G Launched in Jaipur: Check Its Activation Process, Recharge Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out 5G in Rajasthan’s capital city, Jaipur. The launch comes as part of the company’s plan to deploy its 5G network to 29 cities, including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Patna, Bengaluru, and Mysuru. Vi users in Jaipur can experience higher internet speeds on 5G-enabled phones with an eligible recharge plan from July 23.

“As we launch Vi 5G in Jaipur, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Pink City. With our next-gen 5G and robust 4G network, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to expanding our 5G footprint across the circle, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption,” said Shailendra Singh, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea.

Vi has also partnered with Ericsson to deploy “advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimise network performance.”

How to activate Vi 5G on your phone

You need a 5G smartphone to be able to access 5G services. All modern smartphones across price points are 5G-enabled, so while there is no dearth of such devices, you can particularly check if your existing phone or the one you are planning to buy supports advanced network capabilities, such as VoNR. Typically, these features are available on mid-range and high-end phones, but if you want faster internet than 4G, you can easily get a 5G phone for around ₹7,000.

Your existing Vi SIM supports 5G. As soon as 5G is enabled for your area, your phone should automatically latch on to it, given the network settings are set to detect 5G. For the best results, Vi recommends inserting the Vi SIM into the primary card slot of your phone. Alternatively, an eSIM profile for your Vi number also offers the best experience.

Vi 5G recharge plans

Vi’s prepaid users can subscribe to the ₹299 or higher recharge plan to receive complimentary access to unlimited 5G internet in 5G areas. All postpaid users are eligible for unlimited 5G internet.