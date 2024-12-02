Vi Launches AI-Powered Spam SMS Identification Service

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has announced the launch of a new spam identification system for SMSs using artificial intelligence and machine learning. According to the company, the new solution will help users avoid spam messages through proactive detection for a secure and clutter-free mobile experience. Vi's AI-based spam protection comes weeks after a similar service from Airtel.

"Our AI-powered spam detection technology reinforces our commitment to customer safety by delivering proactive, real-time protection," said Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea Limited.

Since the initial testing phase of Vi's spam protection solution, the company said it has flagged over 24 million spam text messages. Vi said spam protection for text messages joins the company's existing efforts, including "making the mobile app URL simple to use for filing spam complaints by enabling automatic pick-up of spam content" in SMS, sender's number, and data. Vi added it is also working to develop solutions to curb spam in voice calls for protection against unsolicited ones.

How Vi's spam management works

Vi said the spam identification solution analyses SMSs in real time, running them through AI-based algorithms trained on "millions of examples" to identify potential threats, such as fraud links unauthorised promotions, and identity theft attempts. The solution leverages ML algorithms to predict incoming data patterns in text messages to weed out any potential phishing attacks, unusual details, and phrases common in spam messages. After a message has been identified as spam, the solution adds a "Suspected Spam" tag in the beginning, making it easily discernible. The company's ML algorithm is claimed to "continually improve by adapting to new spam trends."

What about Reliance Jio?