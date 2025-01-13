Vi Launches Unlimited Data Recharge Packs Without Daily Quota for Prepaid Customers

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has introduced a slew of prepaid recharge packs that remove the cap on internet speed to offer what the telecom company says is “truly unlimited data.” In other words, Vi’s new prepaid recharge plans, called Nonstop Hero, do not have a daily internet cap for high-speed internet, meaning users will have unlimited access to 4G speeds.

“With the launch of Nonstop Hero, we are setting a new benchmark in data access and empowering our users to make the most of their digital experiences without any interruptions,” said Avneesh Khosla, marketing chief at Vi.

Vi said that its decision to offer access to unlimited internet through these prepaid packs is intended to “address the issue of data quota exhaustion.” Citing TRAI’s annual report, the company said internet subscribers in India have increased from 88.1 crore in March 2023 to 95.4 crore by March 2024, consuming an average monthly data of 20.27GB. Its new Nonstop Hero plans will cater to the “booming demand for high-speed connectivity.”

The new Vi Nonstop Hero prepaid packs start at ₹365 and go all the way up to ₹1,198, offering different benefits for different validity periods. While the ₹365 plans offers unlimited internet, voice, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days, the highest-value plan worth ₹1,198 comes with unlimited internet, voice, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Netflix for a validity of 70 days. However, these packs are currently available in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. There is no word on whether Vi will expand the offering to more telecom circles.

Here is the list of recharge packs on which Vi Nonstop Hero benefits are applicable: