Vi Postpaid Customers To Receive Compensation if Baggage Is Lost, Delayed

Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) has announced that its postpaid customers who purchase an international roaming pack will be eligible for compensation for every baggage lost or delayed on an international flight. The new upgrade applies to international roaming packs worth ₹3,999 and higher, giving international flyers a free baggage cover of ₹19,800 per bag.

Launched in partnership with Blue Ribbon Bags — a US-based baggage concierge service, the baggage protection covers lost or delayed luggage only. Vi’s postpaid customers can buy the baggage protection service for an additional ₹99 along with their preferred International Roaming pack. They are then required to register with Blue Ribbon Bags before their flight takes off.

If a flyer with an eligible International Roaming pack cannot locate their luggage, they first need to file a complaint with the airline and Blue Ribbon Bags within 24 hours of arrival. The bag concierge service will first search for the missing luggage, using its network and technology, and if it fails to find it within four days of the complaint, compensation will be provided without requiring proof of loss.

According to Vi, the baggage protection service will allow its users to fly to an international destination without hassle, citing a 2024 SITA report saying that over 36 million bags were mishandled worldwide. “With an increasing number of Indians travelling abroad post-pandemic, having an added layer of baggage protection can provide much-needed relief. The Baggage Protection service by Vi provides customers a safety net in the unfortunate event of lost or delayed baggage, making their travel experience worry-free,” said the company.