Vivo T3x 5G Price in India Cut: Here’s What It Costs Now

Vivo T3x 5G has become cheaper in India. The Chinese company has announced a price cut for the Vivo T3x 5G, making it more affordable for customers looking for a 5G smartphone on a budget. The price cut comes months before the smartphone could complete one year of launch, which took place in April. Here are the details of the new price of the Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3x 5G price in India

The price of the Vivo T3x 5G has been officially cut by ₹1,000 across variants. The new price for the 4GB/128GB model is ₹12,499, while the 6GB/128GB variant now costs ₹13,999. The top model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is now priced at ₹15,499. The revised prices have been updated for online and offline purchases, including those made from Vivo’s online store, Flipkart, and partner retail outlets across the country.

Vivo T3x 5G specifications

Featuring a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ Ultra Vision display, the Vivo T3x 5G boasts a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified for eye safety. The smartphone is also equipped with Hi-Res audio for both wired and wireless connections. The Vivo T3x 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. All RAM variants offer 128GB of storage, expandable to 1TB using a microSD card.