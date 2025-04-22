Vivo T4 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the Vivo T4 5G compares with the Nothing Phone 3a. | Image: Vivo, Nothing

Vivo’s new T4 5G is the latest mid-range smartphone that customers can consider for under ₹22,000. It offers features such as a large 7300mAh battery with fast charging, a Qualcomm processor, and dual cameras on the back. The company claims the Vivo T4 5G offers the biggest battery on a thin phone in this price segment. While that claim may appeal to some customers, the Vivo T4 5G has strong competition for the sub-₹25,000 segment. One of the biggest contenders is the Nothing Phone 3a. Here is a comparison between their specifications.

Vivo T4 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

Display: The Vivo T4 5G boasts a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, a peak brightness of 5000 nits, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a uses a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Processor: The Vivo T4 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with no support for expandable storage. The Nothing Phone 3a uses the same processor and GPU with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Cameras: The primary cameras on the Vivo T4 5G include a 50MP wide sensor with support for PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a secondary 2MP depth sensor, while its selfie camera has a 32MP snapper with 1080 video recording abilities. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a has a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back. Its selfie camera also uses a 32MP sensor.

Battery: The Vivo T4 5G packs a 7300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the Nothing Phone 3a has a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Vivo T4 5G vs Nothing Phone 3a: Prices in India