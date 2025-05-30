Vivo T4 Ultra India Launch Soon: Camera, Processor, Design, and Other Expected Details

Vivo has begun teasing the T4 Ultra, its next mid-range phone with flagship-level photography features. The Vivo T4 Ultra will be the successor to the T3 Ultra, launched last year, and offer a significant upgrade in specifications. According to company teasers, the Vivo T4 Ultra will use a periscope telephoto camera with 100x zoom — a feature that the company says will make the upcoming phone stand out from the crowd.

Vivo T4 Ultra expected camera specifications

According to the teasers Vivo posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Vivo T4 Ultra will pack a triple-camera setup on the back, including a new 50MP periscope telephoto sensor that will offer up to 100x zoom. While this will be digital zoom, a periscope camera will allow you to click close-ups and portraits with better clarity and more details. The camera island also looks slightly redesigned in teasers, but it is not very different from what we have seen on the Vivo T3 Ultra.

Vivo T4 Ultra expected processor specifications

Rumours are rife that the Vivo T4 Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. For reference, the T3 Ultra came with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip. Other details like the RAM and storage capacity of the phone are unclear, but you can expect at least 8GB of RAM on the phone.

Vivo T4 Ultra expected display specifications

According to leaks, the Vivo T4 Ultra may pack a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display may use protection against scratches and even come with standards for eye protection.

Vivo T4 Ultra expected design