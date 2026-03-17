Vivo T5x 5G Launched in India With 7,200mAh Battery, Dimensity 7400 Turbo: Price Starts at ₹18,999

Vivo has expanded its T-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G, and the pitch is familiar but sharper this time: push battery life and performance hard, and price it aggressively enough to stay relevant in a crowded sub-₹20,000 segment.

At a starting price of ₹18,999, the T5x 5G positions itself as a performance-first device, with Vivo claiming segment-leading battery capacity and a new MediaTek chipset making its debut in this category.

A Battery-First Strategy That’s Hard to Ignore

The headline feature here is the 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo claims is the largest in the segment. Complimenting the battery is 44W fast wired charging support, claimed to fill 50 per cent in 43 minutes.

In practical terms, this should translate to multi-day usage for moderate users and a full day of heavy usage without anxiety. Vivo claims 5000mAh capacity of the phone's battery is available for sharing via reverse charging, turning the phone into a power bank.

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Dimensity 7400 Turbo Debuts in the Segment

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, which is being introduced to Vivo’s T-series for the first time. The chipset is positioned as a performance upgrade over previous mid-range offerings, with a focus on gaming and sustained workloads.

Display Touting to Maximise Viewing Experience

The Vivo T5x 5G has a 6.76-inch full-HD+ LCD panel, featuring support for up to 120Hz of refresh rate, so content looks smooth, and 1200 nits of brightness, which ensures clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. Vivo has also equipped the phone's display with Eye Comfort mode and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification for reduced strain on eyes during prolonged usage.

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Durable Design Meets Practical Hardware

Interestingly, Vivo is also pushing durability as a core feature. The T5x 5G comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings along with military-grade certification, which is still relatively rare in this price bracket.

On the camera front, the phone features a 50MP primary sensor capable of 4K@30fps video recording, paired with a 32MP front camera. This is a standard but reliable setup for the segment, focusing more on consistency than experimentation.

The device runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, bringing the latest software stack, although long-term update commitments will be something to watch, given Vivo’s track record in this segment.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T5x 5G comes in three variants:

— 6GB+128GB: ₹18,999

— 8GB+128GB: ₹20,999

— 8GB+256GB: ₹22,999

The sale begins March 24 across Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and partner retail stores. Customers are eligible for a ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC, Axis, and SBI credit cards and UPI purchases.