Vivo T5x Now On Sale: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy It, Two Reasons to Skip

Vivo T5x is now available to buy. | Image: Vivo

Vivo’s T5x 5G is now officially on sale in India, with the company touting its big battery, reliable performance, and durability packed into a mid-range price point. On paper, it ticks a lot of boxes. In reality, it depends on what you actually value in a smartphone.

Here’s a clean breakdown.

Five Reasons Why You Should Buy It

1. That 7,200mAh Battery Is the Real Headline

This is the biggest reason to even consider the phone. The Vivo T5x packs a 7,200mAh battery, which is among the largest in its segment. For most users, this translates into:

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Easily more than a full day of heavy use Potential two-day usage for moderate users

If battery anxiety is your personality trait, this fixes it.

2. Dimensity 7400 Turbo Brings Solid Performance

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The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, which is designed for stable gaming and multitasking. This isn’t flagship-level power, but it’s comfortably above average for the segment:

Smooth day-to-day usage Handles gaming without constant stutter

Basically, it won’t embarrass you.

3. Durable Build With IP Ratings

Vivo is pushing durability hard here. The T5x comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. That’s still rare in this price range and actually useful:

Survives accidental spills

Handles rough usage better than most mid-range phones

Not flashy, but practical.

4. Reliable Camera Setup

The phone features a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. The company claims the cameras can offer:

Decent daylight shots

Clear selfies

4K video support

5. Balanced Everyday Experience

This is where the phone quietly wins. Between the large battery, stable chipset, and decent cameras, the T5x is built for consistency, not peak performance. And for most users, that matters more.

Two Reasons to Skip

1. It’s Not for Design or Premium Feel

A massive battery usually comes with trade-offs. This means it has a slightly bulky form factor with less emphasis on premium materials. If you want something sleek and stylish, this isn’t it.

2. Performance Isn’t Flagship-Level

Yes, the chipset is good, but it’s not top-tier. If your priorities include hardcore gaming and long-term performance headroom, there are better options, especially if you stretch your budget.

Vivo T5x 5G price

The Vivo T5x 5G is available in India starting at ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹20,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB option costs ₹22,999.

Customers can purchase the device through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and authorised retail partners. The smartphone is offered in two colour choices: Cyber Green and Star Silver.