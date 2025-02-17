Updated 19:20 IST, February 17th 2025
Vivo V50 At ₹34,999 Price: Here Are Top Alternatives Customers Can Consider
Customers willing to pay around ₹35,000 for the Vivo V50 can consider other options on the market.
Vivo just introduced the V50, its new smartphone that comes with features such as ‘wedding portrait studio’ and a combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, the Vivo V50 starts at ₹34,999. Customers willing to pay around ₹35,000, however, can consider other options on the market. While some offer an on-par experience at a lower price, a few smartphones come with tradeoffs. Here are the top Vivo V50 alternatives customers can consider.
Vivo V50 alternatives
Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. It has a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus offers a higher resolution 200MP camera, assisted by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera, on the back. The smartphone runs Android 14-based HyperOS, but it is upgradeable to Android 15 and will receive up to three major Android upgrades. With a 5110mAh battery that charges at 120W speed, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus costs ₹30,999.
POCO X7 Pro
Another option that customers can consider is the POCO X7 Pro, launched last month. The POCO X7 Pro has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The POCO X7 Pro boasts a combination of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP second camera on its back, while its selfie camera uses a 20MP sensor. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the POCO X7 Pro houses a 6500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support. The POCO X7 Pro starts at ₹27,999.
Realme 14 Pro Plus
Customers can also consider the Realme 14 Pro Plus, also announced in January. The Realme 14 Pro Plus has a 6.83-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a full-HD+ resolution, and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It boasts a combination of two 50MP sensors, with one having periscope telephoto capabilities to capture photos with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32MP selfie camera and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W charging. The Realme 14 Pro Plus costs ₹34,999 for the base model.
Published 19:14 IST, February 17th 2025