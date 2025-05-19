Vivo V50e Review: A Feature-Loaded Phone That Should’ve Cost Less

Vivo’s new V50e is a watered-down version of the V50 launched earlier this year. While it retains the latter’s design, it compromises on some features to offset the price. Still, its core focus is intact: the Vivo V50e is, above all, a camera phone — just like the company’s other mid-range and high-range phones.

Launched right in time to ring the wedding season in India, Vivo’s pitch that the V50e can capture that perfect, once-in-a-lifetime photograph of the bride and the groom lands well. And much like its camera, Vivo V50e’s other hardware, like the processor and the battery, complement the photography experience. But is it a good option for under ₹30,000?

What’s good

— V50e’s frosted glass-like plastic back is not new, continuing with the design language that other members of the V50 series came with. And that is not a bad thing. The phone looks good, especially under the sunlight that triggers the patterns on the back to shine on either variant. A combination of IP68 and IP69 ratings on the phone means you can use it on a rainy day or even reply to important messages while showering. The ring light on the back is a nice touch, but we have seen it before on several Vivo phones.

— Its 6.77-inch OLED display is bright and sharp. While it is not exactly curved, the contouring on the edges helps fingers slide better. Not to mention, it also helps the phone’s overall grip, especially with its sleekness. The 120Hz high refresh rate makes scrolling and animations look smooth, alongside the automatic option that chooses the right frame rate according to what’s on the screen. This also helps save battery life. I liked watching the latest episodes of The Last of Us on JioHotstar, but with my headphones on.

— The Funtouch OS 15 is fast, intuitive, and now comes with several AI features. It is a good thing that all these features work well on the Vivo V50e. That means I could erase unwanted people from my selfies, move my friend from my right side to the left to make the photos look better, and even beautify the snaps for Instagram.

— The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip handles multitasking well, allowing me to switch between WhatsApp, Gmail, YouTube, and Instagram without a hiccup. Its ability to support AI features and make them work without delay is good.

— Vivo’s forte is cameras, and the V50e promotes that idea. I like how daylight photos have ample details in them, while those taken in low light are good enough to go on social media. The availability of myriad filters and photography modes makes clicking photos fun — and effortless. Since everything is decided by algorithms, photos, such as those during an Indian wedding, where different, colourful clothes congregate as if there were a fair, turn out appealing. The phone also handles videos well, but you have to ensure optimum conditions for the best quality.

— The V50e’s battery can last days on a single charge, making it one of the best phones for those who prioritise battery life in this price segment. While light-to-medium users will need to charge it after about 30-36 hours, heavy users may need juice the next day. The 90W fast charging helps fill the battery faster, taking roughly an hour.

What’s bad

— If you plan to relish the Vivo V50e’s design for long, you will be disappointed. The glass is prone to scratches, and using a protective case makes more sense than flaunting the phone for its looks. Also, even though the phone can withstand water splashes and immersions for short times, the company says it will not cover water damage under warranty, so be cautious.

— The display is quite tall. Plus, its contoured design may give you a headache while shopping for a protective film.

— Vivo’s Funtouch OS 15 feels dated, and, like before, is full of bloatware.

— While the performance is not an issue, the processor occasionally stutters. This might hamper productivity, such as when taking an important video call or filling out an online form using a browser.

— I played games, such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Solo Leveling: Arise on the Vivo V50e. I can’t say I enjoyed playing these games. The load times are high, and frames often drop during an intense match. I tried downgrading the graphics settings to make the games work. They did work, but the overall experience was slightly underwhelming, which is a shame for a phone that is shy of ₹30,000.

Should you buy the Vivo V50e?