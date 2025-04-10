Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: What's the Difference?

Here is how the new Vivo V50e compares against the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. | Image: Vivo, Nothing

The Vivo V50e is the company’s latest mid-range phone, offering an AMOLED display, dual cameras, and a fast-charging battery. Although it is a toned-down version of the Vivo V50, it offers decent performance that will appeal to most customers looking for a phone under ₹30,000. However, it is not the only option in this price range. Nothing’s latest Phone 3a Pro can also be considered. Here is a quick comparison between the Vivo V50e and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications

Display: The V50e has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz, supports HDR10+, and offers a peak brightness of 1800 nits. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It also supports Ultra HDR images on social media platforms.

Processor: Powering the Vivo V50e is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones lack support for a microSD card.

Cameras: While the Vivo V50e packs a combination of a 50MP wide camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back, the Phone 3a Pro houses three cameras on the back: a 50MP wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The V50e uses a 50MP selfie camera, and so does the Phone 3a Pro.

Battery: The Vivo V50e houses a 5600mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro packs a 5000mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Vivo V50e vs Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Prices in India