Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy A36: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the new Vivo V50e compares with the Samsung Galaxy A36. | Image: Vivo, Samsung

Vivo has launched the V50e smartphone in India. For less than ₹30,000, the V50s brings an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, dual cameras, and a battery that charges fully in less than an hour. However appealing this phone may appear for its price, it faces stiff competition in its price category. One of its contenders is the Samsung Galaxy A36, which also came out recently. Here is a quick rundown of their specifications.

Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Specifications

Display: While the Vivo V50e packs a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1800 nits, and support for HDR10+, the Samsung offers a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits on the Galaxy A36. The Galaxy A36 also uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on top.

Processor: Powering the Vivo V50e is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A36 rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones lack support for external storage. While they both come running Android 15, the Vivo V50e uses Funtouch 15 OS and the Galaxy A36 has One UI 7 on top.

Cameras: Vivo’s V50e has a 50MP Sony camera on the back along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 has three cameras on the back: a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The front cameras of the V50e and Galaxy A36 use 50MP and 12MP sensors, respectively.

Battery: The V50e houses a 5600mAh battery with 90W fast charging, while the Samsung Galaxy A36 houses a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 45W speed.

Vivo V50e vs Samsung Galaxy A36: Prices in India