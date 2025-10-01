Vivo V60e India Launch Date Announced: 200MP Cameras, More to Expect

Vivo has announced that its next mid-range phone, the V60e, is set to arrive in India next week. The launch is scheduled for October 7 and will take place via an online event. Vivo has confirmed the V60e will feature a 200MP main camera and cost less than ₹40,000.

The teasers show the V60e having dual cameras on the back, housed inside a capsule-shaped island similar to the one on the Vivo X200 FE. Along with the 200MP camera, which the company says can offer 30x “super zoom” and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP wide-angle camera sits on the back of the phone. The phone retains the Aura Light flash module for different lighting effects. Vivo V60e’s front camera houses a 50MP autofocus sensor.

Vivo has also confirmed the V60e will include IP68/IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, while technologies like Comprehensive Cushioning Structure and Diamond Shield Glass will make the display tougher. The Vivo V60e has a 6500mAh battery that supports charging at up to 65W speed.

While the company has not revealed other specifications, rumours are rife that some of them will be similar to those of the Vivo V50e. You can expect the Vivo V60e to retain the 6.77-inch 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4500 nits. However, it will switch to a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor from the Dimensity 7300 chip.