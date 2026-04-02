Vivo V70 FE Launched With 200MP Cameras, 7000mAh Battery

Vivo has launched the Vivo V70 FE, bringing a mix of high-resolution imaging, large battery capacity, and AI-led features to the mid-range segment.

The smartphone is positioned as a feature-focused device, with emphasis on camera performance and battery life, while also introducing new design elements such as Vivo’s “Darkness Glow” technology.

Price in India

The V70 FE has three configurations: 8GB+128GB costs ₹37,999, 8GB+256GB is priced at ₹40,999, and 12GB+256GB will be available for ₹44,999. It will go on sale starting April 9 on Vivo's online store, Flipkart, and Amazon in Monsoon Blue and Northern Lights Purple colours.

200MP camera takes centre stage

The headline feature of the Vivo V70 FE is its 200MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The sensor is designed to capture high-detail images and support advanced zoom and cropping without significant loss in quality.

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The rear setup also includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera, while the front houses a 32MP selfie shooter. The camera system is supported by an AI photography suite that enables features such as scene enhancement, background adjustments, and intelligent image processing.

Vivo is also integrating features like motion capture tools and AI-based editing, positioning the device for users focused on photography and social media content.

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Large 7000mAh battery with fast charging

Another key highlight is the 7000mAh battery, which is significantly larger than what is typically seen in this segment. The device supports 90W fast charging, allowing it to charge from low to full in a relatively short time.

The large battery is aimed at heavy users, particularly those who rely on their phones for gaming, streaming, and extended daily usage.

Display and performance

The Vivo V70 FE features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports high brightness levels and HDR playback, making it suitable for media consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, built on a 4nm process. It is paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, enabling stable performance for multitasking and demanding applications.

The smartphone runs on Android 16-based software with long-term security update support.

Design and durability

The V70 FE introduces a new design element called “Darkness Glow,” which allows the rear panel to emit a subtle glow in low-light conditions after exposure to light. This feature is limited to specific colour variants.

In terms of durability, the phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, aligning it with higher-end devices.