Vivo X Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: Which Foldable Phone Should You Buy in 2025?

The foldable phone segment is heating up in 2025 with two of the most exciting launches of the year - the Vivo X Fold 5 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. Both are said to offer major upgrades over their predecessors, but each has a different focus. So, which one should you buy? We bring you a spec-by-spec comparison of the two phones to assist you in making your choice.

Battery and Durability: Vivo Takes the Lead

The reports and rumours hint at a bigger battery life for the Vivo X Fold 5. It is said to house a massive 6,000mAh battery- the biggest ever seen in a folding phone. It is also expected to come with a fourth-generation silicon-carbon anode battery technology and a semi-solid-state design that lets it work even when it's very cold. This might change the game for people who want their batteries to last longer and be more reliable. The Vivo X Fold 5 is also water-resistant (IPX8 + IPX9) and dustproof (IP5X), which makes it even more durable. If battery life and toughness are the most important things to you, Vivo may already be ahead in this round.

Camera: Samsung Aces the Game with 200MP Sensor

Vivo is said to incorporate a capable Zeiss triple-camera setup with a 3x periscope telephoto lens. Samsung, on the other hand, is improving things with a 200MP main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra. This sensor is the same one that was used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and we can expect the same amount of goodness it brings. With this sophisticated camera gear, it seems that Samsung is going for people who love cameras and making content.

Display and Design: Samsung Offers Larger Screens, Vivo Goes Thin

The ongoing war of thin and larger phones will likely extend to these upcoming two foldables, too. Samsung is likely to release the Z Fold 7 Ultra with an 8-inch primary screen, which may be the biggest on any foldable, and a cover display that is easier to use. When unfolded, it could also be slimmer than ever, at only 3.9mm. The Vivo, on the other hand, is said to bring 8T LTPO panels on both screens that can become as bright as 4,500 nits and dim with PWM, which is easy on the eyes. The X Fold 5 is also expected to be thinner and lighter than the X Fold 3.

Performance: Snapdragon Showdown

The Samsung Z Fold 7 Ultra will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a powerful CPU that is great for gaming, multitasking, and getting things done. Vivo hasn't revealed the chipset it will use yet, but based on what we've seen in the past, it might employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or a similar high-end processor.

Pre-Orders and Availability

The Vivo X Fold 5 will be available in China on June 25, 2025, and people can pre-order it. It comes in three colour options: Titanium Black, Baibai Green, and Quingsong White. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra from Samsung should be available around the world soon after.

Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?