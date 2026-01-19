Vivo X200T Key Specs and India Price Leaked Ahead of Launch: Dimensity 9400+, Triple Cameras & Large Battery

Vivo is gearing up to expand its premium smartphone lineup in India, with the upcoming Vivo X200T making headlines even before its official launch. Fresh leaks have revealed detailed specifications and expected pricing, giving us a clear picture of what to expect from the brand’s next flagship contender.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the X200T will arrive in two storage options. The base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to cost Rs 59,999, while the higher model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage could be priced at Rs 69,999. This positions the device firmly in the premium bracket, competing with rivals from Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple.

On the hardware front, the X200T is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels). Powering the device will likely be the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Out of the box, it may run Android 16, with Vivo promising up to five Android version updates and seven years of security patches, a major plus for long-term users.

Photography enthusiasts will find plenty to like. The phone is rumoured to sport a triple 50MP rear camera setup with Zeiss branding: a Sony LYTIA LYT-702 main sensor with OIS, a Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a Sony LYT-600 periscope zoom camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Battery life looks equally impressive, with a massive 6,200mAh unit supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, eSIM support, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and IP68/IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone may launch in Black and Purple colour options.

If these leaks hold true, the Vivo X200T could be one of the most feature-packed premium smartphones of 2026, combining cutting-edge performance, long-term software support, and a powerful camera system.