Vivo X300 Series India Launch Date Announced: Specifications, Variants, And Everything Else to Expect

Vivo X300 series is coming to India next month. | Image: Vivo

Vivo has announced that its next flagship, the X300 series, will arrive in India next month. The lineup includes an X300 and an X300 Pro and follows its China debut in October and a staged global rollout, with India getting the same ZEISS‑backed optics, flat LTPO displays, and flagship chipsets, plus a teased “Photographer Kit” for accessories.

According to the official teasers, the Vivo X300 series launch in India is set for December 2. The upcoming phones will go on sale either on the same day or a few days later on Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s online store. Offline availability is also expected, but the company has yet to confirm that.

Models and key differences

X300: Flat 6.31‑inch Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz, and a triple camera headlined by a 200MP main sensor, paired with a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS and tele‑macro.​

X300 Pro: Flat 6.78‑inch Q10+ LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz, with a 50MP LYT‑828 main (OIS), 50MP ultrawide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto (Samsung HPB) with OIS; ZEISS optics and colour modes are standard.​

Front camera: 50MP selfie on both models, per spec sheets.​

Performance and hardware

Chipsets: India variants are expected to mirror global builds, Dimensity 9500 on the Pro and a flagship‑tier Dimensity on the X300, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.​

Battery and charging: Regional configurations vary; global specifications list up to ~6,000mAh class batteries with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, with India details to be confirmed at launch.​

Displays: Both use BOE Q10+ LTPO with 1–120Hz, high‑frequency PWM dimming, and HDR support; Vivo emphasises outdoor visibility and colour accuracy.​

Cameras and ZEISS features

Optics: ZEISS T* coating, portrait colour science, and ZEISS bokeh styles on both phones, with a focus on long‑reach telephoto stabilised shots.​

Telephoto tools: Teasers highlight 100x zoom claims and a ZEISS “Telephoto Extender” mode, along with a Photographer Kit expected to bundle filters or grips in select variants.​

AI imaging: Expect Vivo’s V‑series image processing stack and India‑market features like AI Storyboard for templated edits.​

Variants, colours, and availability

Storage SKUs: Anticipate 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB options on the Pro; the X300 should mirror with fewer high‑capacity SKUs.​