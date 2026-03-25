Vivo Y21 5G, Y11 5G With 6500mAh Battery, MediaTek Chip Launched

Vivo has launched the Y21 5G and Y11 5G in India, expanding its budget 5G lineup with a clear focus on battery life and everyday performance.

Both smartphones come equipped with large 6,500mAh batteries and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, reinforcing Vivo’s strategy of prioritising endurance and basic 5G connectivity in the entry-level segment.

Price and Variants

The Vivo Y21 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB option is available at ₹20,999. Its top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs ₹22,999. Customers are eligible for a ₹1,500 cashback on using select bank cards. It comes in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue colours.

The more affordable Vivo Y11 5G starts at ₹14,999 for the 64GB version and goes up to ₹16,999 for the 128GB model, targeting first-time 5G buyers looking for a lower entry point. A cashback of up to ₹1,000 is available on select bank cards. The Y11 5G has Sunrise Gold and Midnight Blue colour options.

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Both phones are now available across the Vivo website, Flipkart, and partner stores.

Display and Performance

The Vivo Y21 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of brightness.

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Under the hood, both phones are powered by the Dimensity 6300 chipset, offering a stable setup for day-to-day tasks such as browsing, streaming, and light gaming.

The devices run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, bringing updated software features to the segment.

Camera and Hardware

On the camera front, the Vivo Y21 5G comes with a 50MP primary sensor along with a secondary macro lens, while the front houses a 5MP camera for selfies.

The Y11 5G trims things down with a more basic camera setup, featuring a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Battery and Everyday Use