Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery and AI Features

Vivo has launched the Y51 Pro 5G in India, expanding its Y-series lineup with a phone that focuses on battery life, durability, and AI-powered software features. The device is aimed at users looking for a long-lasting smartphone that can handle everyday tasks, streaming, and multitasking without frequent charging.

Price in India

The Vivo Y51 costs ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. It will go on sale starting 11th March 2026, across the Vivo official website, Flipkart, and all partner retail stores.

Performance and hardware

The Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, built on a 4nm architecture and designed to deliver smooth performance for daily apps and multitasking. The chipset supports multiple background applications and offers improved processing efficiency compared to previous mid-range chips.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, giving users enough capacity for apps, photos, and videos.

Large battery and fast charging

One of the key highlights of the device is its 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo says is designed to power the phone through long hours of usage, such as music playback, streaming, and gaming.

The phone also supports 44W FlashCharge, allowing the battery to recharge quickly when needed.

Camera and durability

For photography, the Vivo Y51 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel AI-powered rear camera capable of recording 4K videos, along with an additional secondary camera for depth sensing. The company claims the Y51 is designed with durability in mind, offering IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, as well as certification for improved structural strength.

Display and software

The phone is equipped with a 6.75-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, enabling smoother scrolling and animations while browsing or gaming. On the software side, the Y51 Pro 5G runs OriginOS based on Android, bringing AI-driven features and productivity tools designed to improve multitasking and system performance.

Design and colours

The smartphone will be available in two colour options: Noble Gold and Festive Red, with a design that combines a curved back panel and a metal-styled camera module.