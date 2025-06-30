Vodafone Idea 5G Now Rolling Out to Lucknow, Nagpur, Siliguri, 20 More Cities

Updated 30 June 2025 at 18:26 IST
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has begun rolling out its 5G services to as many as 23 cities as part of its expansion plans. The third-largest telecom company will soon offer 5G network in cities such as Lucknow, Siliguri, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Nagpur in a pan-India push for its high-speed mobile connectivity, which comes more than two years after Reliance Jio and Airtel — India’s largest and second-largest telecom companies — started 5G deployment across cities.
“Our 5G rollout is progressing steadily in a phased manner, and we’re excited to bring next-gen connectivity to more users,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi. He added that Vi is also “strengthening our 4G network to ensure a seamless experience.”
The launch of 5G services to 23 cities is part of the company’s broader strategic initiative to offer 5G in 17 priority circles for which the company has secured 5G spectrum.
With the addition of 23 cities, Vi 5G is now available in more than 28 cities:
Customers in eligible Vi 5G areas can experience high internet speeds using 5G-compatible smartphones, easily available for as low as ₹7,000. All they need is at least a ₹299 recharge pack, which ensures unlimited access to 5G internet. In areas where 5G is not available, phones will automatically switch to a high-speed 4G network, which the company says is based on its AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) technology.
Although Vi’s aggressive push for its 5G services will help its customers enjoy high-speed services, the rollout lags behind that of the company’s rivals. Reliance Jio and Airtel now offer 5G network in over 7,000 cities and PIN codes. That said, Vi’s move gives it an edge over government-owned BSNL, which has repeatedly missed 5G rollout deadlines since the announcement two years back.
