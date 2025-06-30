Vodafone Idea 5G Now Rolling Out to Lucknow, Nagpur, Siliguri, 20 More Cities

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has begun rolling out its 5G services to as many as 23 cities as part of its expansion plans. The third-largest telecom company will soon offer 5G network in cities such as Lucknow, Siliguri, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Nagpur in a pan-India push for its high-speed mobile connectivity, which comes more than two years after Reliance Jio and Airtel — India’s largest and second-largest telecom companies — started 5G deployment across cities.

“Our 5G rollout is progressing steadily in a phased manner, and we’re excited to bring next-gen connectivity to more users,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vi. He added that Vi is also “strengthening our 4G network to ensure a seamless experience.”

The launch of 5G services to 23 cities is part of the company’s broader strategic initiative to offer 5G in 17 priority circles for which the company has secured 5G spectrum.

Vi 5G Cities

With the addition of 23 cities, Vi 5G is now available in more than 28 cities:

Agra

Ahmedabad

Aurangabad

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Cochin

Dehradun

Delhi-NCR

Indore

Jaipur

Kolkata

Kozhikode

Lucknow

Malappuram

Meerut

Mumbai

Nagpur

Nashik

Patna

Pune

Rajkot

Siliguri

Sonepat

Surat

Trivandrum

Vadodara

Vizag

Customers in eligible Vi 5G areas can experience high internet speeds using 5G-compatible smartphones, easily available for as low as ₹7,000. All they need is at least a ₹299 recharge pack, which ensures unlimited access to 5G internet. In areas where 5G is not available, phones will automatically switch to a high-speed 4G network, which the company says is based on its AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) technology.