Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Patna, Chandigarh

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced it has begun rolling out 5G services in Patna and Chandigarh. Vi customers in eligible areas in these cities will have high-speed internet, backed by the company’s energy-efficient infrastructure and vRAN technology. Today’s launch expands Vodafone Idea’s 5G network to three cities, including Mumbai where the services debuted last month.

Vi customers in Chandigarh and Patna can access 5G speeds on their connection using plans starting at ₹299. The company announced 5G-eligible prepaid and postpaid plans last month with the Mumbai rollout. According to the company, the deployment of its 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna is part of its strategy to focus on “the growth in 5G handset penetration and demand for the service.”

“By expanding its 5G infrastructure and bringing next-generation connectivity to millions of customers, Vi is set to further transform India's digital landscape, empowering both consumers and businesses with advanced mobile applications and services,” said Vi in a statement.

According to Vi, its 5G network uses an AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) system for network optimisation, while the vRan technology enhances network flexibility and performance in the areas. Vi offers non-standalone 5G services using the n78 (3.3GHz to 3.6GHz mid-band) spectrum bands for commercial use. Although the company owns rights to the n258 (26GHz mmWave) band, it has not opened it commercially.

Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout comes more than two years after Reliance Jio and Airtel — India’s largest and second-largest telecom companies — launched their 5G services. Vi’s delayed deployment stems from the financial stress it has been under for some years. While the telecom company — which was formed as a merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular in 2018 — has converted debt to equity to reduce the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) owed to the government, it has struggled to compete with rivals who are more deep-pocketed.