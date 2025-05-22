com score card
Updated May 22nd 2025, 14:08 IST

Vodafone Idea Now Lets Postpaid Users Add Up to 8 Family Members, Here’s How

Vodafone Idea's new add-on brings 40GB of additional benefit per member over and above the preset data.

Reported by: Republic World
Vodafone Idea in Talks with Starlink for Satellite Communication Services
Vodafone Idea has announced a new add-on to allow up to eight members in a postpaid plan. | Image: Reuters

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a new add-on, priced at ₹299, to let users of Family Postpaid plans add up to eight members. By paying ₹299 per member, the owner of an eligible postpaid plan can extend their plan to “simplify account management through single billing, individual data allocation, and substantial cost savings.”

The new add-on brings 40GB of additional benefit per member over and above the preset data. For instance, the Vi Max Family 701 plan currently offers 70GB of data to the primary member and 40GB of additional data to the secondary member. Using the add-on, the primary member can add up to seven additional secondary members at ₹299 per member, extending the data cap by 40GB per member.

Here is a table to simplify how Vi’s new add-on works:

PLANSNUMBER OF CONNECTIONSNUMBER OF SECONDARY ADD-ON MEMBERS AT ₹299/MEMBERPRIMARY MEMBER GETSSECONDARY MEMBER GETS
Vi Max Family 7012 (1 Primary + 1 Secondary)Up to 7 additional members70GB + unlimited night data, 12 am to 6 am + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS40GB + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS
Vi Max Family 12014 (1 Primary + 3 Secondary)Up to 5 additional members140GB + unlimited night data, 12 am to 6 am + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS40GB + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited Calls & 3000 SMS
Vi Max Family 14015 (1 Primary + 4 Secondary)Up to 4 additional members140GB + unlimited night data, 12 am to 6 am + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS40GB + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited Calls & 3000 SMS

All these plans offer additional benefits, such as three months of Vi Movies & TV subscription, a six-month trial of Amazon Prime Video, a year's subscription of JioHotstar Mobile, a year's subscription of Sony LIV Premium, a flat discount of ₹750 every month on EaseMyTrip for a year, and Norton Security's mobile protection plan for a year. The Vi Max Family 1201 and 1401 plans also come with Swiggy One and Eazy Diner memberships. Vi claims the new add-on pack makes its family postpaid plans “competitive” and ensures users receive “excellent value and convenience.”

Published May 22nd 2025, 13:37 IST