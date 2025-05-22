Vodafone Idea Now Lets Postpaid Users Add Up to 8 Family Members, Here’s How

Vodafone Idea has announced a new add-on to allow up to eight members in a postpaid plan. | Image: Reuters

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a new add-on, priced at ₹299, to let users of Family Postpaid plans add up to eight members. By paying ₹299 per member, the owner of an eligible postpaid plan can extend their plan to “simplify account management through single billing, individual data allocation, and substantial cost savings.”

The new add-on brings 40GB of additional benefit per member over and above the preset data. For instance, the Vi Max Family 701 plan currently offers 70GB of data to the primary member and 40GB of additional data to the secondary member. Using the add-on, the primary member can add up to seven additional secondary members at ₹299 per member, extending the data cap by 40GB per member.

Here is a table to simplify how Vi’s new add-on works:

PLANS NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS NUMBER OF SECONDARY ADD-ON MEMBERS AT ₹299/MEMBER PRIMARY MEMBER GETS SECONDARY MEMBER GETS Vi Max Family 701 2 (1 Primary + 1 Secondary) Up to 7 additional members 70GB + unlimited night data, 12 am to 6 am + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS 40GB + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS Vi Max Family 1201 4 (1 Primary + 3 Secondary) Up to 5 additional members 140GB + unlimited night data, 12 am to 6 am + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS 40GB + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited Calls & 3000 SMS Vi Max Family 1401 5 (1 Primary + 4 Secondary) Up to 4 additional members 140GB + unlimited night data, 12 am to 6 am + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited calls & 3000 SMS 40GB + 200GB rollover data, Unlimited Calls & 3000 SMS