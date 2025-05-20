Vodafone Idea Updates International Roaming Postpaid Plans With More Data Benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced new international roaming benefits for its popular plans, like free incoming calls and capped internet, for leading tourist destinations. According to the company, the enhanced plans are meant for the summer holiday season, during which a large number of Indians travel abroad.

Vi International Roaming Postpaid Plans

Customers can choose from three options:

— ₹649 plan: Instead of the existing benefit of 500MB, customers will get 1GB data, 50 minutes of voice calls, 10 SMS, and free incoming calls for a day’s validity.

— ₹2,999 plan: Against the previous benefit of 5GB, this plan will now offer 10GB of data, along with 300 voice minutes, 50 SMS, and free incoming calls for 10 days.

— ₹3,999 plan: Instead of 12GB of data, this pack now provides 30GB of data, 1,500 minutes, 100 SMS, and free incoming calls for 30 days.

“With the double data, a limited period offer, Vi customers travelling overseas can now do more of everything they need on the go like navigate through foreign cities using maps, make uninterrupted video calls, stream entertainment, share photos, or catch up on work emails, all without worrying about running out of data,” said the company in a release.

Over and above the new benefits, these international roaming postpaid plans come with the Blue Ribbon Bags baggage protection, available at a fee of ₹99. As part of this facility, flyers with an eligible roaming plan can claim compensation of up to ₹19,800 per bag if their checked-in luggage is delayed or lost beyond 96 hours of filing a complaint with the airline.