Waiting for Nothing Phone 4? It’s Not Happening This Year

Nothing’s next flagship, speculatively the Phone 4, is not coming this year, the company chief, Carl Pei, said on Thursday. In a new video, Pei talked about the road ahead for Nothing, announcing that the company has no plan to launch a flagship-tier phone this year. Instead, last year’s Nothing Phone 3 will continue to hold that title.

In the YouTube video, which crossed 66,000 views at the time of writing, Pei touches on some crucial breakpoints that the industry is witnessing. One of them is the relentless churnout of new models, especially at a time when the cost of components is rising significantly. A new processor can easily become old in a matter of a few weeks, with its successor promising marginal performance upgrades at significantly higher prices. Pei wants Nothing to take a break from this loop and focus on delivering finesse through experience, not specifications.

“We’re not going to churn out a new flagship every year for the sake of it; we want every upgrade to feel significant. Just because the rest of the industry does things a certain way, it doesn’t mean we will do the same,” Pei said in his conversations with the host, highlighting the company’s renewed strategy to avoid calendar schedules.

The first flagship phone from Nothing, the Phone 1, came out in 2022, followed by its sequel, the Nothing Phone 2, in 2023. The subsequent year saw the launch of mid-range phones, with the company hitting a pause on flagship phones until 2025, when the Nothing Phone 3 was announced. While it was positioned as a true flagship with a sticker price of ₹80,000, the spec mix pegged it as an upper mid-range device, drawing severe criticism.

Although the company offset the cost through offers and deals, the Phone 3 remains available in the premium segment. Continuing with the Nothing Phone 3 in 2026 could help the company cut costs by removing the need for the latest and pricier hardware.

The absence of a flagship phone, however, will not mean a pullback. Pei said the company will shift focus to fine-tuning its mid-range lineup, with the Phone 4a in the spotlight. The Nothing Phone 3a’s successor will feature improvements in materials, design, cameras, and performance, tearing away from the current philosophy of the company’s mid-range offerings. The Nothing Phone 3a did well in sales, so it makes sense for the company to focus on its successor, instead of fulfilling the industry’s launch cycles.