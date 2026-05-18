‘We Know Glitter Isn’t for Everyone’: Spotify Responds After Users Slam New Disco Icon

A temporary logo update by Spotify has unexpectedly turned into one of the internet’s loudest design debates this week, after users flooded social media with reactions ranging from praise to outright mockery over the platform’s glitter-inspired app icon.

The music streaming giant recently replaced its classic green-and-black logo with a darker disco-ball-themed version as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations. The redesigned icon featured glossy glitter textures wrapped around Spotify’s signature sound-wave design, giving the app a flashy retro makeover that immediately caught users’ attention.

But while the company may have expected nostalgia and celebration, what followed instead was a social media war over whether the redesign was fun, ugly, refreshing, or completely unnecessary.

As criticism and memes began spreading online, Spotify addressed the backlash directly with a playful response on X.

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“Alright, we know glitter is not for everyone,” the company posted. “Our temp glow up ends soon. Your regularly scheduled Spotify icon returns next week.”

Internet reacts: ‘Destroy it’ vs ‘Keep the disco ball’

The temporary icon quickly divided users into two camps.

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Some users brutally criticised the redesign, calling it distracting and visually outdated. One user bluntly described the logo as “absolute horse sh*t,” while another wrote, “Destroy it, wtf were you thinking.”

Others threatened to leave the platform altogether.

“Fix it or I’m switching to Apple Music!!” one user joked.

Another mocked Spotify’s design choice by writing, “With all the money you siphon from artists you could hire a graphic designer.”

But despite the backlash, a surprisingly large number of users actually loved the glitter-heavy redesign and were disappointed to hear it would soon disappear.

“PLEASE LET ME KEEP THE GLITTER DISCO BALL,” one user wrote alongside crying emojis.

Another commented, “We love it! Keep it. Minimalism sucks.”

Several users argued that Spotify should have allowed subscribers to choose between the classic logo and the anniversary edition through an in-app toggle.

“Let the user decide,” one commenter suggested. “Toggle in settings.”

A rare break from minimalist branding

Part of the reason the redesign triggered such intense reactions may be because modern tech branding has become overwhelmingly minimalistic in recent years.

Most major apps now rely on flat colours, clean lines, and simplified icons designed to blend neatly into smartphone home screens. Spotify’s glitter-covered disco aesthetic did the exact opposite, it stood out immediately.

For some users, that boldness felt refreshing.

“I actually like a non-minimal logo,” one person wrote. “And now it’s called a temp glow.”

Others felt the backlash itself reflected how uncomfortable internet culture has become with playful or experimental design choices.

“This is why all cars are boring silver, white or black,” one user commented. “Companies don’t want to take risks because people are stupid.”

Marketing win or branding mistake?

Even users who disliked the redesign admitted one thing: Spotify successfully got people talking.

“Honestly A+ marketing scheme. Got everyone talking,” one user posted.

And that may ultimately be the real success story behind the temporary logo.

In an age where app redesigns often pass unnoticed, Spotify managed to dominate timelines globally over nothing more than a glitter-covered icon. Users are debating design philosophy, minimalism, branding trends, nostalgia, and even app customisation, all because of a temporary anniversary logo.

Spotify has now confirmed that the disco-ball redesign was only a short-term celebration and that the regular icon will return next week.

Still, for a brief moment, one glittery app logo became one of the internet’s biggest conversations.