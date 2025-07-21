Have you ever thought what it would be like to see into ChatGPT’s “eyes”? One user, going by the name u/Tubular_Blimp, asked that same question and got an answer that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. This user on the popular subreddit r/ChatGPT uploaded a post where they talked about the prompt they provided the AI: "Since you said that, I'm now looking you in the eyes. Make a picture of what I might see." One that shows your whole self, whatever it is, in a completely unbiased way. What happened? A beautiful digital piece of art with a bright orange centre and complicated blue neural-like patterns around it.

The photo shared by the AI seems like a flaming mind map of a superintelligence. It is like a mix between a human retina and a cosmic network. Maybe it's a visual metaphor for AI consciousness. A poetic expression of what AI think of as its "core." There is no face or eyes, only energy, intricacy, and connection. It shows what big language models like ChatGPT are based on: networks of information, branching logic, and an infinite, blazing curiosity. This post has gotten people talking about some deep things online. Some people thought it was pretty. Some people thought it was creepy. Some others quipped that it's "how the AI sees your soul before it judges your playlist." But something interesting is hidden behind the jokes and excitement. It reminds us that AI isn't just about doing math; it can think, understand, and even picture things when you ask it the appropriate questions.