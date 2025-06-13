WhatsApp Adds New Features With Latest Update—Check What’s New

Republic World
Updated 13 June 2025 at 16:42 IST

WhatsApp has added new features to enhance your chatting and calling experience. Here is everything that is coming.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
whatsapp
WhatsApp will soon roll out new features on Android and iOS. | Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has introduced a horde of new features, it says will improve the chatting and calling experience. Among the new features are animated emojis, animated stickers, new call filters, and the ability to mention group chats in Status updates. The Meta-owned app said the new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks on both Android and iOS.

New WhatsApp updates for chatting

  • Animated emojis: WhatsApp has expanded animations to all popular emojis, so now when you send emojis, like 💕 💯 😎 😉 ✨ 😘, you will see an animation. Only the heart emoji supported animation previously.
  • Animated sticker maker: You will soon be able to turn videos into animated stickers that you can readily send to your chats.
  • Avatar social stickers: WhatsApp already lets you create your avatars in the app. The upcoming update will let you convert these avatars into stickers. However, you can send these stickers only to contacts who have an avatar.
  • Simplified groups: You will soon be able to create a new group by simply giving it a name and adding members later.
  • Caption, read, and reply: WhatsApp will soon let you use a single caption for all your media and reply and react to the entire set or individual media items at once.

New WhatsApp updates for calling

WhatsApp has added new filters and effects to video calls, so now you have an extra set of six each, which the company says will enhance the user experience.

New WhatsApp updates for the Updates tab

  • Photo polls: You can now create a poll with photos in a channel.
  • Star channel: Channels can now be starred for easy discovery from a vast collection.
  • Mention group chats: In addition to individual contacts, you can now mention group chats in a Status update using ‘@’ before the name.

Published 13 June 2025 at 16:38 IST