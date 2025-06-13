WhatsApp Adds New Features With Latest Update—Check What’s New

Updated 13 June 2025 at 16:42 IST
WhatsApp has introduced a horde of new features, it says will improve the chatting and calling experience. Among the new features are animated emojis, animated stickers, new call filters, and the ability to mention group chats in Status updates. The Meta-owned app said the new features will be rolled out in the coming weeks on both Android and iOS.
WhatsApp has added new filters and effects to video calls, so now you have an extra set of six each, which the company says will enhance the user experience.
