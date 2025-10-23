WhatsApp Bans AI Bots like OpenAI and Perplexity from Using Its Business Tools, Effective January 15, 2026

WhatsApp has quietly updated its Business Solution Terms, and the new rules take a clear stand against artificial intelligence companies using its platform for AI development or training.

According to the new policy, AI providers and developers including those building large language models, generative AI systems, or digital assistants, are not allowed to access or use WhatsApp’s Business Solution tools to train or power their technologies.

WhatsApp is banning popular, general chat assistants like ChatGPT primarily because those bots were never supposed to be there in the first place. The platform's system (called the Business API) was designed strictly for businesses to quickly talk to customers for things like order support or sending confirmation texts, which is how Meta makes money. However, these AI assistants started creating huge amounts of extra, non-business traffic, putting a heavy technical load on WhatsApp's system, and doing so without a clear way for Meta to charge them.

In plain terms, the update means AI companies can’t use WhatsApp data to make their chatbots smarter. WhatsApp said this applies whether the companies are using the data directly or indirectly through third parties. This ban takes effect on January 15, 2026.

The company also added that even if businesses hire AI providers to handle parts of their service, they still cannot share WhatsApp data, even in an anonymous or aggregated for,m for AI training.

There is one small exception: a business can use its own WhatsApp data to fine-tune a private AI model meant only for its internal use. But the data cannot help develop or improve any public AI systems.

WhatsApp also warned that violating these rules could lead to account termination.

The move comes as tech platforms tighten their policies around how data is used by artificial intelligence companies. As AI models increasingly rely on large amounts of user content to learn, platforms like WhatsApp are now setting firmer boundaries to protect user information and control how their ecosystems are used.