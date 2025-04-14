WhatsApp Desktop Users On Windows At Risk? Check CERT-In Guidelines To Stay Safe

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a department of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has put out a "high-severity" alert for WhatsApp Desktop for Windows users.

The department identified a critical flaw that would let attackers run arbitrary code or perform spoofing attacks, compromising user data and system security.

Who Is Affected?

The vulnerability targets users who use WhatsApp Desktop versions 2.2340.1 to 2.2450.6 on Windows operating systems. If you are using an outdated version, your system is highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

According to CERT-In, "a remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending specially crafted messages," which could lead to unauthorised access to files or even system control.

What's the Risk?

According to an advisory circulated by CERT-In, the risk includes

Execution of harmful code

Loss of sensitive data

Remote system access

The vulnerability occurs because of a MIME-type misalignment problem in file attachments. This would enable an attacker file, upon opening, to execute malicious code on the victim system.

How To Stay Safe

CERT-In and Meta (the parent company of WhatsApp) advise all users to update WhatsApp Desktop as soon as possible to the current version through the official website or Microsoft Store. It has also advised not to open unknown messages or dubious file attachments.

It has asked users to use good antivirus software and scan your system regularly.