Major WhatsApp Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages, Upload Status, Download Media Content

New Delhi: WhatsApp messenger is down after user reported that they were unable to upload status or send messages. According to Downdetector, the outage was reported at around 4:16 pm on Saturday while it peaked at around 5:16 pm when nearly 600 users reported that they were facing issues on the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp is owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta

As one of the most widely used instant messaging application faced outage, at least 81 per cent people reported issues while sending messages, 15 per cent faced issues with the Application whereas 4 per cent faced login problems. Users reported that they continued facing issues till 6:25 pm, post which the Downdetector showed a scale down in people reporting issues.

The outage escalated again at around 6:57 pm when users reported facing issues and peaked at 8:30 pm when over 3,000 users flagged issues while sending messages, login, login on desktop or downloading media content. The issues were resolved by 1 AM Saturday midnight after users in single digit reported facing problems while accessing instant messaging App services.

Earlier today, India's Unified Payments Interface - UPI – witnessed its third outage in the recent times after people reported facing issues while performing transactions on third party Apps including Paytm , PhonePe, and Google Pay.

Users were unable to make payments or transfer money, causing disruptions in daily transactions.

As WhatsApp services were down during the second half on Saturday, people took to social media platform and shared hilarious memes.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, Kumar M wrote, “Everyone rushes to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down!”

Another user on X wrote, “How X (Twitter) treats Instagram and WhatsApp when they are down.”

One user said, “First UPI down and now WhatsApp is down. My mom is blaming the phone I bought for her.”

People on social media shared that they were facing issues such as posting status update, sending messages, and downloading media.

What Downdetector said

According to site tracker Downdetector, majority of users complained about facing issues around Saturday noon as by then over 1200 reports were filed.

Over 66 per cent of the users reported facing issues while making payments while 34 per cent said they were not able to transfer money.